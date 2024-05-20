Bahrain’s non-oil re-exports witnessed a healthy growth of 16 per cent year-on-year, reaching BD78 million in April 2024, according to the latest report from the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The analysis shows foreign trade activity witnessed a mixed performance last month with both non-oil imports and national origin non-oil exports seeing declines.

Jordan (22pc) was the primary re-export destination, followed by the UAE (18pc) and France (14pc). Turbo-Jets dominated the re-export category (51pc), with smartphones and gold ingots trailing behind.

Non-oil imports dipped by 8pc year-on-year, reaching BD481m in April 2024 compared to BD523m in the same month last year.

Brazil emerged as the top import source, accounting for 13.1pc of the total import value, followed by China (12.7pc) and Australia (8pc). Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates led the import chart (17pc), with other aluminium oxide and parts for aircraft engines following closely.

Non-oil exports of national origin witnessed a modest decline of 9pc year-on-year, settling at BD277m in April 2024.

Saudi Arabia remained the top export destination (27pc), followed by the UAE (11pc) and the US (9pc).

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the leading export product (27pc), with alloyed agglomerated iron ores and concentrates and aluminium wire not alloyed rounding out the top three.

The trade balance, reflecting the difference between exports and imports, narrowed in April 2024. The deficit stood at BD126m compared to BD152m in April 2023, indicating a slight improvement.

This report suggests that Bahrain’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil are yielding some results.

The decline in non-oil imports points towards a potential moderation in domestic demand, while the growth in re-exports highlights the country’s potential as a trading hub.

