Bahrain’s national origin exports amounted to BD336 million ($894m) during February 2024, increasing by 17 per cent when compared with BD287m for the same month last year, shows the latest Foreign Trade report from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Data from the government agency says the top 10 trading partners accounted for 74pc of the total national origin export value last month with the remaining 23pc claimed by other countries.

The report also includes data on balance of trade, imports and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, accounting for a value of BD93m (28pc), followed by the UAE with BD43m (13pc) and the US with BD31m (9pc).

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top product exported last month amounting to a value BD92m and claiming a 27pc share of the total. Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD70m (21pc) and processed cheese not grated or powdered was third with BD16m (5pc).

The report found that the value of re-exports remained flat at BD63.07m last month compared with BD63.06m in February 2023, with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 84pc of the re-exported value.

The UAE was the leading market for re-exports accounting for a value of BD18m (29pc), followed by Saudi Arabia with BD14m (23pc) and France coming third with BD5m (7pc).

Turbo-jets emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD9m (15pc), followed by gold ingots netting BD4m and four wheel drive vehicles in third place with BD3m.

The report said value of imports increased by 9pc to BD475m during February 2024 compared with BD435m in the same month last year with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 67pc of total import value.

According to the iGA, China was ranked as the top exporter to Bahrain with BD67m (14pc), followed by Brazil with BD46m (10pc) and the UAE in third place with BD40m (8pc).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a value of BD58m while parts for aircraft engines was second with BD38m and other aluminium oxide in third place with BD22m.

The trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, showed a decrease in the value of the deficit totalling BD75m during February 2024 from BD85m for the same month of the previous year.

