His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.The Cabinet highlighted the ever-growing relations between Bahrain and Oman, which build on the unwavering support of both His Majesty King Hamad and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The session welcomed the official visit of the Sultan, at the invitation of the King to Bahrain, noting its importance in furthering co-ordination across various fields.The Cabinet also commended the depth of relations between Bahrain and the UAE. It reviewed the outcomes of the 10th session of the Joint Higher Committee between the two countries, which was recently held in Bahrain to develop co-ordination across various fields.On the occasion of UN Day, the Cabinet congratulated the United Nations and affirmed the importance of their principles and values.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums and approved some of them.It approved a memorandum by the Interior Minister on the launch and development of several government services as part of the plan to re-engineer procedures aimed at improving the efficiency of government services.The Cabinet also reviewed a memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance regarding the performance of economic indicators for Q3 2022, which showed a positive trajectory for economic indicators and reflects the efforts undergone by the implementation of priority economic development programmes such as the Economic Recovery Plan and the Fiscal Balance Programme.

The Cabinet also reviewed a memorandum submitted by the Cabinet Affairs Minister regarding the follow-up of the performance of government agencies in the Sijilat, Tawasul, and Benayat systems for July to October 2022, which remain vital indicators of government service efficiency.The memorandum demonstrated advanced performance levels in the Tawasul system, where 52 government agencies received more than 58,000 submissions, inquiries, and complaints from July to October 2022.

In 99.5 per cent of cases, the response time did not exceed the specified timeframe.Regarding the Benayat system, 459 requests were received, none of which exceeded the time limit specified in the service level agreement. There were 50,854 requests received and an SLA compliance rate of 99pc.

