Bahrain will host the fifth Istanbul Co-operation Initiative (ICI) Policy Advisory Group Meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) tomorrow.Approximately 120 high-level officials, ambassadors and representatives of the member states of the ICI from Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Nato members, in addition to observer representatives from Saudi Arabia, Oman and the GCC general secretariat, will attend the meeting.Under-secretary of the Foreign Ministry for political affairs Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa affirmed Bahrain’s welcome to the delegations of brotherly and friendly countries participating in this meeting, which is organised by the Foreign Ministry in co-operation with Nato, with the participation of the deputy assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy Javier Colomina and a number of senior officials and diplomats, within the framework of their common desire to enhance co-operation and co-ordination regarding regional and international political and security challenges.

The meeting, taking place tomorrow and on Thursday at the Gulf Hotel in Manama, will feature several sessions on the current regional political security scene, prospects for co-operation and partnership with Nato 19 years after the establishment of the Istanbul Co-operation Initiative.The breakout sessions at the event will feature regional approach to security and defence, issues of maritime security, energy security and climate change, cybersecurity, combating terrorism, and the role of women in achieving security and peace.9The event will also include a seminar presented by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) and other diplomatic consultations and intellectual and cultural events.

