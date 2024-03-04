Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday inaugurated a 4.7 megawatt power station using photovoltaic solar panels operated by Imerys Al Zayani, marking the company’s 10th anniversary.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan and Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro were present.

Shaikh Khalid was received by Imerys Al Zayani board of directors chairman and Al Zayani Investments honorary board of directors chairman Khalid Al Zayani and Imerys CEO Alessandro Dazza.

The Deputy Premier was briefed on the progress of the production process in the company’s factory, which specialises in the production of white and compact fused alumina and exports to more than 25 countries.

He underscored the private sector’s role in enhancing environmental security and its efforts in reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2035, and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

This is in line with the goals of the comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad and overseen by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and efforts to achieve environmental, economic and social sustainability.

Shaikh Khalid affirmed keenness on countering environmental challenges and sustaining the environment and resources, in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Government Plan (2023-2026), by focusing on energy sustainability and transitioning to it, as well as encouraging the national mix to be more renewable.

Those efforts, guided by the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) and the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP), are two of the main priorities overseen by the ministerial committee for development and infrastructure projects, Shaikh Khalid added.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the diversity of Bahrain’s industrial sector and efforts to direct capital into specific and advanced industries to achieve the Government’s Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-2026), which focuses on applying circular economy and environmental and social governance to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP, increase exports of national origin, and create new jobs.

Shaikh Khalid commended the partnership between Al Zayani Investments and Imerys, a French multinational company that specialises in the production and processing of industrial minerals. He noted that their partnership was the result of the efforts of the Economic Development Board in promoting the kingdom’s role as a business-friendly environment and providing investment opportunities.

Mr Al Zayani said that with the installation of 8,600 solar panels, carbon emissions will be reduced significantly by 5,000 tonnes annually, which make up 15pc of the company’s emissions.

The panels will also generate 25pc of the company’s electricity consumption, he added.

