Bahrain - Works Ministry has received bids from six companies to oversee the construction of two trunk sewer projects, Zawya Projects has reported.

Aecom Middle East, Stantec Khonji, p2m middle east, DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants, Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami, and Egis International are competing for the supervision contracts for the Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Trunk Sewer Phases 1 and 2.

The projects involve the construction of deep gravity trunk sewers using micro-tunnelling. The successful bidder will act as both consultant and quantity surveyor, overseeing all aspects of the project. Each phase is expected to take 24 months to complete, followed by a 24-month Defects Liability Period.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).