Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to achieving zero neutrality, as well as its efforts to adopt innovative digital solutions.“This is an opportunity for us in Bahrain to highlight our progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the minister said as she took part in the SDGs Summit Leaders’ Dialogue: Strengthening integrated policies and public institutions for achieving the SDGs.

The dialogue came on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Ms Al Khulaif highlighted that Bahrain’s efforts form a part of the national achievements and commitments that were assessed during the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held last July.The minister later met UAE International Co-operation Minister Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, on the sidelines of the SDGs summit, and discussed ways to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise and practices, in a way that contributes to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).