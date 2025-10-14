Bahrain - Takaful International Company has appointed Rayan Al Mahmood as business development director.

Mr Al Mahmood brings over 22 years of experience in the insurance sector.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional ability in leading teams, driving business development, and forging strategic partnerships aligned with market and client expectations.

Prior to joining the company, he served as deputy chief executive officer at Bahrain National Insurance Company. Before that, Mr Al Mahmood spent several years working with leading insurance brokerage firms, where he held the position of client manager.

Mr Al Mahmood holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, in addition to a Diploma in Insurance from the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance.

He has participated in numerous conferences and specialised seminars focused on the development of insurance company operations and has played a prominent role in enhancing insurance portfolios, particularly those related to financial institutions’ risk notifications.

“This strategic appointment reflects the company’s continued commitment to building a strong leadership team and moving forward with its strategic plans,” said Takaful International CEO Essam Al Ansari. “We are confident that Mr Al Mahmood’s leadership will support our efforts to strengthen our offerings and expand our reach in the market.”

In his new role, Mr Al Mahmood will lead the company’s business development strategy, oversee key partnerships, and support product innovation – further reinforcing Takaful International’s position as a leading provider of Sharia-compliant insurance solutions in Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).