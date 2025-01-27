Bahrain - A proposal to prohibit construction, demolition, digging or drilling during specified hours or days in residential neighbourhoods was approved by the Shura Council unanimously yesterday.

Five members, led by Leena Qassim, last year proposed the inclusion of a new article to the 1977 Buildings Law to restrict work during certain hours and days following public complaints.

Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh had forwarded it to the public utilities and environment affairs committee for review in March.

Mr Al Saleh

The panel recommended that it be given the go-ahead following an additional amendment to include ‘exceptions’ that would be determined by the responsible ministry.

Public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Dr Mohammed Hassan said a balanced approach was necessary to protect people’s peace of mind and ensure developmental progress is not disrupted.

Dr Al Hassan

“There are work and submission deadlines for projects that should be respected and sometimes it is required that work is done at night,” he said.

“This comes as to ensure people are able to go to work or school without getting stuck in traffic.”

Ms Qassim

Ms Qassim said Bahrain was witnessing a surge in urban development that has seen the emergence of new social housing towns and projects and generally an increase in the number of housing units, apartment buildings and residential villas.

“The construction sector continues to grow with numerous real estate and social homes financing programmes launched by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry,” she added.

“However, contractors of road, sewage and electricity and water infrastructure projects cannot show up on site whenever they like and start their work.

“Why can’t construction work be done in a sensible way? Residents must be alerted about the timings or noise buffers must be used.”

Member Dr Fatima Al Kooheji suggested that the ban should be extended to include educational areas.

Dr Al Kooheji

“Students find it difficult to concentrate and focus when there are construction, demolition, digging or drilling work ongoing,” she added.

“Imagine if it is exam time.”

Member Dr Abdulaziz Abul said the issue was irritating especially when people are trying to rest during the weekend and public holidays.

“Also, working early in the morning robs people of much-needed sleep as they try going to work or school.”

Meanwhile, Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said the restrictions sought in the law were already being implemented through the 2012 Private Sector Employment Law.

He also pointed out that the chosen law is wrong considering it deals with construction regulations related to permits, and technical and structural assessment and has no reference whatsoever to timings.

“The Supreme Council for the Environment can easily tackle the issue of noise through its jurisdictions and authorities,” he said.

“Environmental rules deal with pollution including noise levels and work timings.

“However, we believe that the amended version gives us flexibility to decide on necessary action should there be a need to work off days or hours whenever the legislation is passed.”

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi pointed out that determining work hours would come under her authority as head of urban planning and development.

Meanwhile, Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah stressed the need to better communicate with citizens and residents regarding the timings of construction work.

The legislation will be now drafted as a proper law by the government within six months.

