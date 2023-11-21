THE Bahrain Islamic Bank’s (BisB) ‘Jood’ voluntary team celebrated World Children’s Day by participating in the kingdom’s ‘Forever Green’ initiative.

The team, along with 20 children from the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society, took part in the third phase of the campaign which is organised by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD).

They planted 100 seedlings at Samaheej Park in the presence of NIAD secretary general Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa and BisB management.

“For the third consecutive year, we actively participate in this initiative, as it aligns with our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives,” said BisB chief executive Yaser Alsharifi.

“Our ongoing commitment is to make a meaningful difference in the community by engaging in similar activities and initiatives that directly benefit the people of Bahrain.”

Shaikha Maram praised BisB’s efforts in involving the bank’s employees and children from the society in the national afforestation campaign.

The ‘Forever Green’ initiative was launched in 2021 under the patronage of Supreme Council for Women president and NIAD consultative council president Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, to expand green areas within the kingdom through collaboration between the public and private sectors.