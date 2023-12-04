THE Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), which operates and manages Bahrain International Airport (BIA), yesterday officially launched its Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is held annually on December 3.

BIA becomes the second airport in the Middle East to implement the scheme aimed at enhancing the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities, ensuring their needs are recognised, understood, and supported throughout their journey.It is a globally recognised programme that uses a discreet sunflower symbol to identify passengers with non-visible disabilities.

By wearing the sunflower lanyard, individuals can indicate to airport staff that they may require additional assistance or have specific needs.The launch was held under the patronage of Supreme Council for Health (SCH) chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa in collaboration with the SCH and the Health Ministry under the slogan of ‘We See You’.The event was attended by Gulf Air Group Holding chairman Zayed Alzayani and chief executive Jeffrey Goh, BAC chief executive Mohamed Al Binfalah, along with BIA strategic partners.

