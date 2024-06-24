Bahrain will host the 29th edition of Routes World 2024, a global event in the aviation industry, marking its debut in the region.The event is set to take place at Exhibition World Bahrain in autumn following an agreement signed by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority CEO Sarah Buhijji and Bahrain Airport Company chief executive Mohamed Al Binfalah.Routes World 2024 exhibition and conference will be staged from October 6 to 8 and attract more than 2,500 industry experts and decision-makers in air transport, including representatives from airports, airlines, air services, tourism authorities and leaders from the air navigation development community.“The Kingdom of Bahrain’s debut as host of the world’s largest event in air transport signifies a notable milestone, underscoring its leadership as a premier logistics hub in the region,” said Ms Buhiji. “This achievement solidifies Bahrain’s position as a foremost regional centre for business tourism, showcasing its excellence in hosting major international events. This internationally renowned event will support Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 by fostering the kingdom’s stand as a global competitive and sustainable economic centre.” Routed World 2024 at Exhibition World Bahrain also aligns with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 objectives to enhance the kingdom’s position as a leading regional destination, attracting more business tourists from across the world, increasing targeted tourist markets, diversifying tourist products and promoting the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention centre.“We are proud to host Routes World 2024 at Exhibition World Bahrain for the first time ever across the Middle East,” added Al Binfalah. “This prime international event will cement Bahrain’s mark on the world stage in air transport by bringing together the largest airports, airlines, travel agencies and DMCs in the world. We are confident that this edition of Routes World will be a resounding success with a direct effect on developing air transport services and logistics solutions, and promoting Bahrain International Airport’s advanced services, achievements, and global awards to become one of the world’s top ultra-modern airports, which serves the national goal of attracting more tourists worldwide to the kingdom.”The event will feature a diverse array of panel discussions, workshops and intensive meetings. Attendees can expect a comprehensive exploration of key trends within the sector, including competitive dynamics among airlines, logistics firms and airports worldwide. Discussions will encompass recent developments in air traffic management, the financial and operational performance of airlines, future growth prospects, as well as topics such as privatisation opportunities, mergers, sustainability initiatives, environmental conservation and more.This sector is recognised as a pivotal contributor to advancing transportation competitiveness, air navigation services and various economic domains, helping to boost the national economy. The organisers say these advancements are ‘a testament to the sector’s continuous growth and progress under the auspices of His Majesty King Hamad and with the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister’.

