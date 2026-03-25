The Bahrain Chamber has unveiled a high-tech, streamlined voting system for its upcoming 31st term board of directors elections, designed to ensure unprecedented transparency and speed.

In a comprehensive briefing held at the Chamber’s headquarters yesterday, Elections Committee chairman Abbas Abdulmohsen Radhi detailed a “voter journey” meticulously planned to uphold professional standards at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

Scheduled for Saturday, the polls will operate from 8am to 10pm. To manage an electorate of 37,975 eligible members – representing a total of 307,092 eligible votes – the committee has designated specific zones to ensure a one-way flow of movement.

Voters will enter through Gate 2 into Hall 1 for registration, proceed to a dedicated waiting area, and finally enter the polling hall before exiting via Gate 1. Gate 3 remains reserved exclusively for the final list of 27 candidates contesting the 18 board seats.

A major highlight of the new system is the efficiency of the electronic counting process. Recent trials demonstrated that ballot batches can be processed in approximately 70 seconds, significantly faster than traditional manual methods.

To maintain this momentum, a ‘10-minute rule’ is encouraged to prevent bottlenecks in the polling area.

While the 8am to 10am window is traditionally quiet, Mr Radhi confirmed that 35 registration booths will be fully staffed to handle peak rushes. Furthermore, if voters are still inside the station at the 10pm closing time, voting will continue until the last person present has cast their ballot.

The committee issued a ‘zero-tolerance’ warning regarding ballot integrity. To ensure the electronic scanners function correctly:

Identification: Voters must present an original CPR or Passport.

Stationery: Only the specialised blue felt-tip pens provided at the booths may be used; personal pens may lead to rejection by the scanner.

Selection: Voters may select up to 18 candidates. Any ballot with more than 18 selections, signatures, or ‘X’ marks will be automatically invalidated.

Handling: Voters are advised not to fold their papers before depositing them to avoid ink transfers that could void the vote.

Transparency remains the cornerstone of the 31st term elections. The entire process, including the vote count, will be broadcast via a live stream and displayed on large on-site screens. Dedicated headquarters in Halls B and C have been established for candidates to interact with media and voters.

Internal campaigning is regulated, with candidates allowed specific banners (up to 2 metres) within the concourse. However, Mr Radhi reminded candidates that external advertising on public roads requires separate permits from the relevant municipality.

“We have taken lessons from previous cycles over the last eight years to make this the most seamless process yet,” Mr Radhi added, describing the committee as an “organisational tool” dedicated to a fair electoral environment.

The final 27-member candidate list comprises: Ebrahim Aldaaysi, Ahmed Alsalloom, Sayed Alalawi, Bhagwandas Thaker, Jameel Alghanah, Hasan Kaiksow, Hamad Harbi, Khalid Juma, Khalid Abdulrahman, Donya Fakhrawi, Rashad Zainal, Sawsan Ebrahim, Sonya Janahi, Shaker Alheli, Abdulwahab Alhawaj, Abeer Almoayed, Ali Alasfoor, Mohamed Fakhro, Mohamed Alkoheji, Mohamed Dawani, Nadia Alomar, Nayef Alalawi, Nabeel Kanoo, Nawaf Alzayani, Waheeb Alkhaja, Yaser Alrahma and Yousuf Salahuddin.

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