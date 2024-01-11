Bahrain is gearing up to host the 2024 WBAF World Congress of Angel Investors (WBAF 2024), marking a significant moment for the region.

Scheduled for November 19 and 20, the congress will unfold at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, underscoring Bahrain’s commitment to fostering global collaboration and innovation.

The theme of WBAF 2024 in Bahrain will revolve around ‘Mobilising Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystems for Financial Inclusion,’ reflecting the nation’s dedication to leveraging technological advancements for economic growth. This theme aligns with the broader vision of the region, emphasising the role of startups in achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

An affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), represented by the Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organisation (BEO) in Bahrain, emphasises the significance of financial inclusion.

The focus extends to advancing digital inclusion, advocating for gender equality, and facilitating streamlined access to finance for entrepreneurs – all in pursuit of fostering economic growth on a global scale.

The inaugural ceremony will echo the sentiment of progress and collaboration, paying homage to the legacy of Bahrain and its aspirations for the future.

The Congress agenda will feature four pivotal global summits: the Global Startup Summit, Global Women Leaders Summit, Science, Technology and Innovation Summit, and an Ethical Governance Summit.

Bahraini startups, alongside international counterparts, will have the opportunity to pitch on the Global Fundraising Stage, fostering cross-border collaborations.

Additionally, the WBAF Business School will provide valuable insights through short courses, workshops, and masterclasses.

Prior to the Congress, the 2024 grand assembly will convene, bringing together WBAF’s global network, including senior associates, high commissioners, senior senators, senators, and international partners from 148 countries.

The annual meeting of WBAF Country Offices will also take place, uniting country directors and board members from each office, contributing to the global impact of the organisation.

Baybars Altuntas, executive chairman of WBAF, said: “Bahrain, with its unique position in the Gulf region, stands as an ideal location for fostering connections between global leaders in early and post-early stage equity and capital markets.

“The WBAF 2024 will not only bring together key players in the investment landscape but will also host the WBAF Middle East Forum, addressing critical issues that resonate with the region’s economic agenda.”

Feryal Nass, chair of Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organisation (BEO) and high commissioner of the WBAF to Bahrain said: “Bahrain’s regional commitment to financial inclusion will be highlighted with the hosting of the WBAF Middle East Forum on Financial Inclusion, emphasising the importance of regional collaboration in addressing common challenges.”

The prestigious VIP gala dinner will feature the World Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in the angel and early-stage investment market.

Founders, angel investors, crowd-funders, earlystage venture capital investors, NGO leaders, and policymakers will be acknowledged for their contributions to fostering growth and success.

