Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) has announced a new board of directors with Abdulwahed AlJanahi, chief executive at Benefit, as chairman.

This follows BFB’s acquisition by Benefit, the national payments switch and electronic financial transactions network.

Yousif Al Nefaie, deputy chief executive of Benefit is the vice chairman of the BFB board with chief financial officer Layla Al Qassab, assistant general manager of marketing and communications Nezar Maroof, Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau assistant general manager Hessa Husain, Economic Development Board executive director of special projects Rashad Faraj and executive director of financial services business development Dalal Buhejji as members.

The strategic leadership transition brings together experienced industry veterans and signifies the steadfast commitment of both entities to contribute to the advancement of the Bahrain’s fintech landscape, paving the way for a future-ready financial services sector by ushering in new era of innovation.