Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa has underscored the significant role played by the financial and banking sector in backing the national economy and attracting investments.

He affirmed the importance to continue supporting this sector as he met separately global head of Citi's public sector group Julie Monaco and (right) Standard Chartered Bank board chairman Jose Vinals and regional chief executive Africa and Middle East Sunil Kaushal on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, in Washington, the US.

The meetings were held in the presence of Central Bank of Bahrain Governor Rasheed Al Maraj and Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif.

