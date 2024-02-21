Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex announced at a meeting of its board of directors yesterday the financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Chairman Farouk Almoayyed stated that the company had achieved a net profit of BD584,334 during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to BD920,192 for the same quarter of the previous year representing a decrease of 36.5 per cent.

Earnings per share during the quarter were 4.10 Fils compared to 6.47 Fils in the same quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter was BD325,747 due to prevailing market conditions and comparing to a loss of BD144,101 in the same quarter of last year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, the company achieved a net profit of BD4,286,890 compared to BD3,688,930 in the previous year representing an increase of 16.2pc. Earnings per share as of December 31, 2023, were 30.13 fils compared to 25.93 fils last year.

Total comprehensive income decreased to BD2,388,987 compared to BD3,142,200 in the previous year representing a decrease of 24.0pc.

Profits from investments recorded BD5,144,877 for the year compared to BD4,489,257 in the same period last year representing an increase of 14.6pc.

For the year ended December 31 2023 and comparing to December 31 2022, shareholders equity is BD44,416,085 comparing to BD46,335,221 representing a decline of 4.1pc, while total assets stand at BD44,732,885 compared to BD46,630,614, down by 4.1pc.

Based on the financial results, the board of directors has recommended for the approval of shareholders at record date, the day on which all shareholders whose names are on the share register will be entitled to dividends. A full year cash dividend of 30pc for share nominal value equivalent to 30 fils per share amounting total of BD4,268,158.

Commenting on the results, Mr Almoayyed stated that the strong performance of all investment continued during the period. Vice chairman Abdulla Buhindi added that he was pleased with the good results recorded by the company and that the investment portfolio has demonstrated solid performance of all sectors within the portfolio.