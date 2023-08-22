His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Lieutenant General Dheyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) and Rear Admiral Mohammed Ibrahim Al Binali, Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).

The audience was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council, Royal Guard Commander.

HM King Hamad was briefed about the BDF's role in international efforts to maintain naval security.

HM the King stressed the importance of the contribution of the BDF to safeguard maritime security, freedom of navigation and flow of commerce and energy to the world, in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and other strategic partner states.

HM the King praised the continuous development of the BDF, and the competence and readiness of all its personnel to fulfil their duties.