The introduction of a reciprocal visa system will enhance bilateral trade exchange and investments between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society chairman Jawad Al Hawaj has said this is expected to contribute to enhancing and raising the prospects for co-operation between the two countries in the fields of economy, tourism and culture.

Mr Al Hawaj made the comments during the society’s board of directors meeting.

During the meeting, several issues and strategies were discussed to support bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The chairman announced the launch of a series of events and activities that will be held during the coming months with the aim of enhancing communication and exchanging experiences between businessmen and interested parties from Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This step comes to enhance bilateral co-operation and consolidate economic and cultural relations between two countries.