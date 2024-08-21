Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced key regulatory changes aimed at enhancing housing services for Bahraini citizens.

One of them is the scrapping of the condition that disqualifies wives who have inherited property from accessing housing services, reported BNA citing the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The Ministry will now only review income criteria at the time of issuing nomination certificates, rather than during the allocation process, ensuring that housing applications remain unaffected by changes in financial status or inherited assets, stated Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi.

She pointed out that the ministry had begun implementing these new standards, which were developed in close co-ordination with both legislative and executive authorities.

These changes reflect feedback from citizens received through various channels, including the national suggestions and complaints system 'Tawasul.'

The minister also lauded the Cabinet for its recent approval to streamline the process for obtaining nomination certificates for ownership services.

This includes a crucial amendment that simplifies eligibility criteria, particularly for widows and divorced individuals with minor children, by removing age-related conditions for children listed in housing applications.

Al Rumaihi also announced a key update to the nomination process for housing, particularly benefiting widows and divorced individuals with minor children, said the BNA report.

"The new regulation ensures that if an applicant from this group is granted a nomination certificate, the application will not be affected by the children reaching the age of 21. This change is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to prioritise housing for those in need," she explained.

These amendments to the housing regulations are designed to better serve Bahraini families and address the diverse needs of the community, stated the minister, adding that this affirmed its commitment to continuously improve housing services in response to citizen feedback and legislative input.

