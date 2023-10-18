His Majesty King Hamad yesterday met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, as part of his visit to Italy. His Majesty and the Italian Prime Minister reviewed ways of consolidating the strong relations between the two countries, as well as various aspects of co-operation and joint action that achieve their common interests.

They discussed the latest regional and international developments, and in particular, developments in the Gaza Strip. His Majesty reaffirmed Bahrain’s keenness to continue its approach to strengthen security and stability and consolidate peace in the region.

He reaffirmed that the kingdom supports the co-ordination of all efforts towards achieving a just peace, stability and security for all the peoples of the region. His Majesty expressed his appreciation for the important role played by Italy at the international level in the service of international peace and security.

His Majesty later returned to Bahrain following visits to the United Kingdom and Italy. During the visit to the UK, the King discussed the Bahraini-UK partnership with King Charles, and the means to further enhance and develop them in various domains. The King also met British government officials and held talks about regional and international developments, particularly the Middle East and Israeli military escalation in Gaza.

In Italy, His Majesty met with His Holiness Pope Francis. Their meeting reviewed the close bilateral relations between Bahrain and the Vatican, highlighting efforts in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, human fraternity, dialogue and co-operation for the good of all humanity.

The King also held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and reviewed the historical relations between the two countries.