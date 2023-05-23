Ahli United Bank (AUB) has announced its ‘Gold Sponsorship’ and participation in Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) 2023 Annual Conference hosted by Bahrain Bourse (BHB).

Billed as the largest investor relations event in the region, the conference is set to take place on November 13 at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain.

The MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference aims to provide delegates with a networking platform and foster debate on market challenges and best practices, while also educating participants and stakeholders about the significance of IR, transparency and corporate governance.

The event will act as a knowledge hub for market professionals to network, discuss the latest industry trends, digital IR solutions and gain access to a large network of IR industry partners, as well as develop a comprehensive IR ecosystem in the region.

AUB deputy group chief executive for treasury and investments David O’Loan said, “Major regional IR conferences like the MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference enable companies to update themselves with the industry’s best IR practices and latest corporate governance standards.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to showcase their IR policies as well as discuss ways to overcome challenges.

“AUB’s sponsorship of this flagship conference in Bahrain reflects our aim to align and co-operate with key industry players, in line with our strategy to be a leader in our IR function,” he added.

BHB marketing and business development director and MEIRA board member Marwa Al Maskati said, “We are glad to have Ahli United Bank join us as one of the official sponsors of the MEIRA Conference.

The MEIRA Conference is a unique opportunity to gather IR professionals and market participants in order to emphasise the importance of adopting best IR practices in Bahrain and the Middle East, given the support and attendance of leading entities in the capital market to ensure the success of the conference.”