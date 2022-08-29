Bid goodbye to summers with a fun staycation at one of Dubai's newest hotspot. The First Collection Business Bay hotel is inviting guests for a staycation with 30 per cent off rooms and offers breakfast for two, a discount on spa treatments at the hotel's spa, and a complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Mall and La Mer Beach. Guests can also enjoy discounts on food and beverage at Vyne Restaurant and Terrace, and The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery. Offer is valid till September 15.

Start you week with some pampering at ReFIVE Spa and Beach by FIVE. The popular venue is inviting guests to indulge in an experience that offers complimentary beach access, a 45-minute massage or facial, and lunch in one of FIVE's signature restaurants. Dh399 per person, available at FIVE Palm Jumeirah's ReFIVE Spa, from 10am onwards.

As schools begin, popular Indian restaurant in Dubai, Sagar Ratna has come up with an offer for all teachers and students; a complimentary sizzling brownie or a shake of their choice on spending Dh75 at the eatery. Show your ID card to avail the offer at Sagar Ratna's JLT and Oud Metha branches.

Playing golf just got easier with the city's newest attraction, MyGolf Dubai, region's largest indoor golf facility. Visitors can head to the newly opened venue at Dragon Mart where they can enjoy access to six private bays, VIP suites, VVIP suites, F&B, and exclusive memberships. The simulator has harnessed advanced technology to recreate nearly 190 global courses with various challenges for golf lovers of all abilities. From 10am till 10pm on weekdays. Visit mygolfdubai.com for more information.

Award-winning fusion restaurant inspired by the Amazonian jungle, Mama Zonia has launched its new business lunch offer. Visitors can escape to an exotic urban rainforest in the middle of a working Monday, between 12pm and 3pm. The three-course menu, priced at Dh110, includes an array of fusion dishes from South American, Asian, and Carribean cuisines.

Kick start you week at Couqley French Bistro in Dubai where diners can experience a cosy weekend experience by indulging in a delicate tender piece of a well-seasoned prime cut of meat and crunchy potatoes frites on the side. Available only on Mondays, from 12pm till 11:30pm. Dh349 for two.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

