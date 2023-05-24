BUENOS AIRES — Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that it supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the World Expo 2030, citing long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.



The Argentine government views Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner in the Middle East and values the prospects of expanding political and economic cooperation between the two nations.



The World Expo is widely regarded as the largest global platform for showcasing technological advancements and cultural values that unite humanity.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine).



Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest advances and technologies, while celebrating common cultural values.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).