RIYADH — The Arab Coalition announced the martyrdom of an officer and a non-commissioned officer, as well as the injury of several personnel from Bahrain, who were participating in the operations of Restoring Hope and stationed on the southern border of Saudi Arabia on Monday morning.



The official spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, said in a statement: “While the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition mourns the loyal heroes martyred in the service of their religion and nation, it extends its deepest condolences and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the heroic martyrs.”



Brig. Gen. Al-Maliki added that the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition condemns the treacherous attack this morning by elements affiliated with the Houthis. “It is considered a treacherous hostile act in the context of repeated hostile actions during the past month, including targeting a power distribution station and a police center in the border area.”



He said: “Such repeated hostile and provocative acts do not align with the positive efforts being made to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution. The leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition reaffirms its rejection of repeated provocations and its determination to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

