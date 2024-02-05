Muscat – The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has set an ambitious goal to increase the share of renewable energy to 31% by the end of 2029, marking a significant leap from the current 5%, its chairman has stated.

Oman Vision 2040 has laid down clear markers, aspiring to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030 and 39% by 2040.

The initiative is part of Oman’s broader effort to mitigate harmful emissions and pivot towards sustainable energy solutions.

In an interview on Oman TV’s Maa el Shabab programme, Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of APSR, highlighted the collaborative efforts underway with various stakeholders to steer the electricity and renewable energy sector towards these national objectives. “Our aim is to enrich Oman’s energy mix significantly by the year 2029 through the expanded use of renewable resources.”

Hinai also shed light on the projects and policies implemented to meet these targets, including advancement in renewable energy sources.

Approval of the Manah 1 and 2 solar energy projects, expected to account for 12% of Oman’s electricity production by 2025 and each boasting a capacity of 500MW, underscores the nation’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by 2050.

Hinai said the Sahim initiative is designed to encourage the adoption of solar panels in residential settings. The initiative has successfully engaged approximately 260 homeowners, integrating grid-connected photovoltaic systems to foster clean energy usage across Omani households. “The Sahim initiative is crucial to realising our vision for a sustainable energy landscape, offering net benefits to residents, the electricity sector and the national economy.”

