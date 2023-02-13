Moves are underway to resolve long-drawn-out land and property disputes, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has announced.Different approaches have been drawn up to deal with inheritance disagreements that have derailed plans for infrastructure services and facilities.However, she admitted that several heirs of plots and properties have faced difficulties in developing their part of the inheritance for fear of falling foul of the law.

The minister was speaking at the Shura Council’s weekly session yesterday during which the chamber unanimously approved changes to the 1994 Land Division Law, that sees urban and real estate planning authorities given a say in the settlement of legal fights over property.

The amendments issued by His Majesty King Hamad through a decree last year will now see judges also deal with properties on top of plots of land rather than just deal with empty plots of land as part of the inheritance under dispute.In addition, the judges will not be able to issue verdicts without a written assessment from the relevant authorities on the status of the property or plot of land and if there are any future infrastructure plans.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain said the new move involving planning and real estate authorities will ensure fairer outcomes.“Up to now, the judges based their verdicts on a given map ensuring equal division,” he said.“But the division wasn’t based on a full picture that could have seen someone inheriting a part with no value as it was land-locked with no entrances or exits to the main road network.“So now it is a much fairer approach and the judge is fully aware of all the associated factors before issuing a verdict.

”Urban Planning and Development Authority chief executive Ahmed Al Khayat said the new rules have helped settle tens of pending and existing cases quicker.“Tens of inheritors were not allowed to develop their plots and properties of sizes ranging between 30sqm and 70sqm because they are too small to build on and some of it would be also taken for infrastructure services,” he explained.

“Now, even small plots and properties have their own regulations, and we inform judges about it, so when a division is made, the right call is taken.Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh said urban planning and real estate authorities should be involved even in cases in which there is agreement between heirs, while informing courts about the resolution.“It shouldn’t be just for disputed cases, but for all cases,” he said.“This helps with better urban planning and ensures that properties and plots given through division could be put into use.”

