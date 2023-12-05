Al Salam Bank has launched its latest digital service, allowing existing clients to top up their personal financing effortlessly.

Through the mobile banking application, clients can instantly request without the need to physically visit any of the bank’s branches.

This comes in line with Al Salam Bank’s dedication to providing innovative products and services, all guided by its client-centric, digital-first philosophy.

The launch exemplifies the bank’s commitment to its guiding principle ‘We are Digitally Native,’ aimed at delivering cutting-edge banking services that align with clients’ expectations and enrich their banking experience.

This innovative service is accessible to all users of the bank’s mobile application with the added convenience to the seamless application process of calculating the maximum top-up amount based on each client’s financial creditworthiness.

On the occasion, Al Salam Bank head of retail banking Mohammed Buhijji said: “At Al Salam Bank, we have embraced a digital-first approach to meet our clients’ banking needs while offering them an unparalleled banking experience built on comfort, simplicity, and efficiency. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we consistently introduce innovative solutions that streamline our clients’ banking processes and transactions. As such, we are introducing a digital personal finance top-up service without the need for physical branch visits. Our commitment remains steadfast in providing our clients with exceptional products and services that not only facilitate their transactions but also simplify their day-to-day lives.”