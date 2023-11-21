HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah met with the visiting UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East at the UK Defence Ministry Lieutenant General (Pilot) Martin Sampson.

During the meeting, topics of common interest were discussed, as well as reviewing military co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

The meeting was attended by HE the Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs for Military and Security Affairs Major General (Pilot) Mohamed Abdullatif al-Mannai, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

