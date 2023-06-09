US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state, after talks in Saudi Arabia which linked normalization to peace efforts.

Blinken, after wrapping up a visit to the Gulf Arab monarchy, spoke by telephone with Netanyahu to discuss "deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken "discussed the need to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution," Miller said, referring to talks earlier this year in Jordan and Egypt that brought Israeli, Palestinian and US officials together.

Blinken in a speech this week before the leading US pro-Israel group said that he would work to win recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia -- a major goal for Israel due to the kingdom's size and role as guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Speaking alongside Blinken on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that normalization with Israel "is in the interest of the region" and would "bring significant benefits to all."

"But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits," he said.

"Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway towards a two-state solution, on finding a pathway towards giving the Palestinians dignity and justice."

Netanyahu during his last stint in power won normalization from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain in what both he and the then US administration of Donald Trump saw as crowning achievements.

The longest-serving Israeli premier has returned to power leading the country's most right-wing government ever with supporters adamantly opposed to a Palestinian state.