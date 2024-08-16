ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Forensic and Electronic Sciences Centre has been awarded the National Organisation of Forensic Physicians' (NAME) international accreditation certificate for the Forensic Medicine Department.

This makes the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department the first centre in the Middle East to hold this international certificate, and only the third in the world outside the United States, behind Canada and Singapore.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised that the acquisition of international accreditation by the Forensic Medicine Department at the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences is a further accomplishment for the Judicial Department, reflecting the vision of the UAE leadership to develop a cutting-edge judicial system that supports the competitiveness and global leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He said that this remarkable accomplishment in the field of forensic medicine for the region demonstrates leadership and excellence in providing forensic services in accordance with the highest internationally recognised standards and staying up-to-date with the most recent advancements and innovations in conducting examinations, all of which support the advancement of criminal justice. He added that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has been given priority and preference for having its technical reports adopted on a global scale.

Counsellor Yousef Al-Abri clarified that the international forensic medicine accreditation adds to the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences' accreditations in criminal examinations and electronic evidence examinations. It also renews the chemical laboratory's accreditation certificate for a second session, following four years of acquisition in 2019 in the areas of examining narcotics, toxins, and seized items.