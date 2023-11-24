His Majesty King Hamad yesterday stressed the great interest that Bahrain attaches to supporting, preserving and developing the livestock and agricultural sector, as it constitutes a basic pillar for achieving comprehensive development and ensuring national food security.

The King praised the programmes of the government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which target the areas of agricultural, animal and marine development to enhance food security and develop the food industry.

The address was made as the King attended the opening of the sixth edition of the Bahrain Animal Production Show (Mara’ee 2023) at the Bahrain International Endurance Village in Sakhir.

The opening event included heritage and European shows alongside musical performances.

The event under the King’s patronage will be opened to the public from today until Saturday.

Animal sector workers and farm owners will showcase the latest experiences and technologies in this field, as well as the best global breeds of animals.

Animal and bird traders will also display their products and livestock.

It will also provide an opportunity for marketing and advertising, in addition to the exchange of experiences between exhibitors and producers.

“We want to thank the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry for the outstanding effort it made in organising this important global exhibition,” said the King.

“We would also like to note the ministry’s national initiatives to promote innovation and development in agricultural and animal production and secure its sources, and its continued keenness to benefit from technology and modern techniques in implementing many vital projects and services in the country.

“We would like to praise the great success achieved by Mara’ee since its inception and the wide international participation, which is an affirmation of the kingdom’s leadership in the field of attracting such specialised exhibitions that support and enhance the national economy and encourage investment in the field of agricultural and animal production to reach sufficiency in some food products.”

The King honoured organisers and participants before being given a commemorative gift on the occasion.

