Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator and manager of the emirate’s five airports, has signed an agreement with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), to boost service quality and enhance the passenger experience.

The agreement stems from Abu Dhabi Airports and ICP’s keenness to adopt best practices in areas of security, safety and air transport, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

This partnership aims to achieve the highest levels of service excellence at all terminals and facilities of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The service agreement was signed by Major General Saeed Salem Balhas Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi, and Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohamed Ahmed bin Abbad Al Hameli, Director of Air and Sea Ports Department.

Major General Saeed Al Shamsi stated that this agreement is a testament to a long-standing journey of joint efforts and collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports and various entities related to the authority’s services provided through the Department of Air and Sea Ports.

He highlighted the fact that the authority is leading the mission of enhancing travel procedures of passport checking and passenger transit procedures in alignment with the highest service quality standards, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and systems to verify travel documents and entry permits for departures and arrivals, especially through smart gates and electronic service stations.

He added that the signing of this agreement reflects mutual interest to advance work mechanisms, highlight potential collaboration areas and reinforce commitment by a unified vision that instils a culture of service excellence.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi said: "Our agreement with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security is a reflection of the continuous collaboration with strategic partners to enhance the business ecosystem and improve passenger experience at Abu Dhabi airports in a way that embodies the wise leadership’s vision to provide distinguished services to travellers, which contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination."

