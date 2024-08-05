Doha: The activities of the 9th Souq Waqif Local Dates Exhibition for 2024, organised by the Ministry of Municipality represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs in cooperation with the Souq Waqif Administration, concluded on Saturday.

The ninth edition of the festival this year was distinguished by the participation of 110 local farms, which displayed their date products, in addition to the participation of some farms of figs and almonds.

The exhibition also included a special participation from the Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory, by providing a special section for selling palm seedlings and an exhibition to introduce the public to the stages of palm propagation using tissue culture technology.

The festival witnessed a great turnout from citizens, residents and tourists, as the number of visitors exceeded 50,000 visitors.

The organisation of the Dates Exhibition comes within the framework of the great interest that Qatar pays to supporting and encouraging local production of all national products, including dates, coinciding with the date production season in the country, and with the aim of supporting efforts aimed at achieving food security, and interest and keenness to develop the agricultural sector, including palm trees, and support farm owners and those interested in palm cultivation

The expo also aims to improve the varieties of dates in the country and to learn about modern agricultural methods and exchange experiences to produce the best and finest types of dates.

The Dates Exhibition is one of the most prominent events in Doha that highlights the status of dates in the cultural, heritage and economic life of the country, is even considered a forum in which visitors learn about dates and the most popular varieties grown in Qatar.

One of the most important indicators of the success of the annual Dates Exhibition was the increase in the number of participating farms, as 110 local farms participated by displaying their date products, in addition to the participation of some farms of figs and almonds, which led the organizing committee of the exhibition to increase the exhibition area this year to accommodate the increase in the number of participants.

The exhibition included a special participation from the Plant Tissue Laboratory, which provides the public with an introductory exhibition on the stages of palm propagation using tissue culture technology, and the method of purchasing from the ministry via the website.

The most prominent varieties displayed were: Al-Ikhlas, Al-Shishi, Al-Khunaizi, Al-Barhi, in addition to other varieties such as (Iraqi - Al-Sukari - Al-Zaghloul - Al-Sultana - Al-Ghar - Nabat Saif - Al-Lulu - Al-Razizi - Al-Shihab - Al-Sultana).

