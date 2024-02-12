Muscat: The second edition of the 'Together We Progress' Forum, entered its second day with discussions on on work, employment, economy, investment, culture, sports, youth, media, and national identity.

Speaking on the 'Work and Employment in the Macroeconomic System', the Minister of Labor, said in a statement that around 2,000 individuals recently completed training, in practical, professional, and specialized courses.

The ministry offers specialized courses in vocational institutes for short periods for those who do not hold a General Diploma.

The private sector and some government sectors allow work beyond retirement age and there are efforts to force companies to accommodate more Omanis.

The Ministry of Labor issues 200-300,000 permits annually in the Sultanate of Oman, and there is a problem with educational courses not meeting the needs of the labor market.

The Minister of Economy has said that job opportunities increased by half a million in 2023 compared to 2022.

