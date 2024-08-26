Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) signed 30 usufruct contracts of an investment value exceeding RO22mn on Sunday. These agreements are for land spread over 2.3bn sqm and aim to bolster the agricultural, industrial, medical and commercial sectors in Dhofar.

The signing ceremony was led by H E Hamad bin Ali al Nizwani, Undersecretary for Housing in MHUP.

Representatives of the investing companies and institutions were present along with officials of Oman Investment Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Najd Agricultural Area Development Office.

Twenty-five of the 30 agreements are in the agricultural and food security sector, covering 11.6 acres and worth over RO19.5mn. These include one for establishment of Oman Agricultural Society’s headquarters in Thumrait, which will feature a logistics centre and service facilities spread over 42,000sqm.

Additionally, four usufruct contracts were signed in the industrial, medical, residential and commercial sectors, with a combined investment value of over RO3mn and covering 22,500sqm.

MHUP reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging the usufruct programme as a strategic tool to boost the local economy, attract investment and foster economic growth. The programme aims to create job opportunities and support projects that contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in key areas.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

