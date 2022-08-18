Muscat – The Unified Admission Centre of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation announced the results of the first screening for the academic year 2022-23 on Wednesday.

Dr Hamad bin Khalfan al Numani, director general of the Unified Admission Centre, informed that out of a total of 27,442 academic opportunities offered, 95.4 per cent or 26,170 students were admitted to higher education institutions, including those on internal and external scholarships.

Government higher education institutions absorbed 59.3 per cent of the total admissions.

The percentage of students accepted on internal scholarships and grants was 38.4 per cent of the total accepted applications, while those accepted for foreign scholarships and grants was 2.3 per cent.

The ministry attributed the high percentage of those accepted – 95.4 per cent – to the high rate of successful applicants in the unified admission system. Only 4.6 per cent of the seats offered were left vacant due to an insufficient number of students who met the admission requirements.

“Completion of registration procedures for accepted students will start at 2:30pm on Thursday, August 18, and continue till Wednesday, August 24. This is an important step that accepted students must undergo during the specified period to ensure admission. The Unified Admission Centre has published results on its website,” Numani said.

The centre will conduct a re-selection procedure on September 4 for students who wish to compete for vacant seats.

