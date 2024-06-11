Muscat: The number of passengers traveling through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 16.4 percent at the end of April 2024 to 4, 901,796 from 36,042 flights, compared to 4, 209,846 passengers from 32,071 flights during the same period in 2023.

As per the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport was 4,430,119 from 32,520 flights, an increase of 16.8 percent, including 4,97,728 passengers from 332,391 international flights,

Indian nationality topped the number of passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport in April, with 89,206 arrivals and 83,855 departures, followed by Pakistani nationality with 21,191 arrivals and 19,532 departures and Bangladesh nationality with 12, 1,829 arrivals and 20,597 departures.

The number of passengers traveling through Salalah Airport was 429,181, an increase of 9.9 percent, while passengers through Sohar Airport was 22,390 passengers from 192 flights/

The number of passengers through Duqm Airport was 20,106 passengers from 208 flights.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

