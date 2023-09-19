RIYADH — The skies of 13 cities across the Kingdom will witness Air Force displays in celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day.



The Ministry of Defense will participate in a variety of events and activities, most notably air and naval shows.



The Ministry announced the dates and locations of the shows that will be carried out by the Royal Saudi Air Force via Typhoon, F-15S, Tornado, and F-15C aircraft.



The capital, Riyadh, will witness performances on two days, Sept. 22 and 23, at 4:30 p.m., north of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Road, and also in Umm Ajlan Park in the Al-Qayrawan district.



In Jeddah, the shows will be on the waterfront from Sept. 17-20 at 5 p.m., and in Al-Khobar it will also be on the waterfront, but in two periods, from Sept. 18 to 19, and from Sept. 26 to 27 at 4:30 p.m.



Celebrations in Dammam will take place on the Eastern Corniche on Sept. 18 and 19 at 4:30 p.m.



Saudi National Day celebrations will be in Jubail at Fanateer Corniche on Sept. 18 and 19 at 4:40 p.m., and in Al-Ahsa, at King Abdullah Environmental Park on King Abdullah Road, on Sept. 18 and 19 at 5:10 p.m.



In Hafar Al-Batin, it will be at Hala Mall on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m., and in Abha it will be on King Khalid Road, as well as on the Art Street on Sept. 22 and 23 at 5:00 p.m.



It will be in 4 places in Khamis Mushait, on the Boulevard, Sarat Abidah, Tamniah, and King Khalid Air Base on Sept. 22 and 23 at 5:00 p.m.



Citizens and residents of Tabuk will be able to watch the shows in King Faisal Road and in Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Park on Sept. 22 and 23 at 5:45 p.m., and in Taif in Arruddaf Park, as well as Ash-Shafa, and in Al-Hada on Sept. 22 and 23 at 5:30 p.m.



While the celebrations will be in Al-Baha in Prince Mohammad Bin Saud Park, and in Raghadan Forest Park, as well as Prince Hossam Bin Saud Park on Sept. 22 and 23 at 5:00 p.m.



In Al-Jouf, it will be in Dumat Al-Jandal Lake, and at Al-Jouf University, in addition to the Al-Jouf Air Base on Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m.



The celebrations will also witness the participation of the Royal Saudi Navy in the activities with naval marches and displays.



National Day shows also include military parades, a biker parade and a weapons exhibition.

