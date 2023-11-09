Ten Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as AFP journalists reported intense fighting.

They saw black smoke rising over Jenin and heard multiple explosions and gunfire.

A statement from the Palestinian health ministry said the current death toll in Jenin stood at 10, with more than 20 others wounded.

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the northern West Bank city, but did not provide further details.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent months by Israeli forces in Jenin, particular in the city's refugee camp where armed groups are present alongside tens of thousands of residents.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian health ministry on Thursday announced three other people were shot dead by Israeli forces.

They were killed in Beit Fajar and Dura, in the southern West Bank, and Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in the Gaza Strip on October 7, Israeli forces have arrested more than 2,000 people across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.

The Israeli military has put the figure at more than 1,000 and said most are affiliated with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

At least 170 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7, according to officials on both sides.

The Gaza war began with attacks on October 7 by Gaza-based Hamas militants, which Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Vowing to crush Hamas in response, Israel launched intense air strikes and a ground invasion of Gaza, killing more than 10,800 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.