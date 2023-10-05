The UAE is capable to find energy transition solutions faster, Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), adding that a lot of exciting things are happening in decarbonisation and the UAE offers right platforms to show them to the world.

“A platform like ADIPEC [the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference] provides an exceptionally good opportunity for the innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their technology to a large number of people,” he said.

India, UAE strategic ties

In an interview with WAM at ADIPEC, Puri noted that energy sector plays an important role in India-UAE historical relations.

“Energy is a very important component in any country’s growth story, and equally in a bilateral relationship like that of India and the United Arab Emirates.”

The minister stressed that there is a very strong strategic element in this relationship. “The UAE and India both have a strong stake in a stable world, which grows economically and is secure.”

He pointed out that the relationship is always on a growth trajectory. “India and UAE, no matter which area you look at, it is a relationship which is strong, and growing well.”

Global energy transition, India’s journey

The minister advocates that conducting the energy transition quickly is the need of the hour. However, he has suggested that ensuring to make the transition to cleaner energy along with the use of oil is the practical solution.

“I have always maintained that to ensure green sustainable transition, you have to be clear on where you are today, what is your objective and how you transition.”

He explained that India has been moving on that transition journey very well with blending biofuels into petrol and diesel, producing biogas and ethanol from agricultural waste, and so on.

“Today we have already achieved 12 percent biofuel blending and we had a target of 20 percent biofuel blending by 2030. But we are going to do it by 2025 at more than five thousand petrol pumps.”

The minister said he is encouraged by the latest technological innovations in clean energy.

“I am most impressed with the green hydrogen for fuel cell. if you can get green hydrogen, which I think is the fuel of the future, you would have solved many problems,” he said.