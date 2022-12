Pakistan's CPI rose 23.8% in November, year-on-year, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Prices were up 0.8% in November from the previous month, the bureau said in a press release.

In October, the CPI rise was 26.6%, year-on-year. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Shivam Patel; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)