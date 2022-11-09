India’s Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, inaugurated the Indian pavilion at the 27th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on 6 November.

Welcoming the delegates to the Indian pavilion, Shri Yadav said that Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem. He said that India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level, and hence designed the India pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. On this occasion, Shri Yadav also felicitated the COP Young Scholars from India who worked towards Positive Climate Change solutions. Shri Yadav expressed hope that the Indian pavilion “will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth.” Shri Bhupender Yadav also attended the ceremonial opening of COP27.

India is hosting a pavilion with the theme of ‘LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment’ at COP27. The Pavilion has been designed to send out the message of LiFE through various audio-visuals, Logo, 3D models, set up, décor and side events.

The deep-seated knowledge on sustainability practiced by Indian civilization has been passed through generations over a thousand years has led the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi into giving the World a Mantra of LiFE.

LiFE, which aims to have a substantial impact on the health and well-being of the planet, is India’s contribution to handling the global climate crisis. The LiFE movement seeks to transform persons into ‘pro-planet people’, who would adopt sustainable lifestyles in the modern world. According to Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, “Mission LiFE connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth and teaches them to utilize it in a better way. Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic in which everyone can contribute according to his or her capacity. Mission LiFE believes that even small efforts can have a huge impact,”

Mission LiFE is designed with the objective to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and preserving the environment in the period 2022 to 2027. Within India, at least 80% of all villages and urban local bodies are aimed to become environment-friendly by 2028.

In respect of the Indian Pavilion, the color green which is indicative of Green Earth has been used in gradient shades in the Pavilion logo. The leaf on the periphery represents nature and icons represent how balance and harmony with nature can be achieved through various initiatives of the Government of India. The central part of the logo represents a balanced nature with the Sun encompassing trees, mountains, water and biodiversity. The slogan has been inspired from the core messaging of Life “सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिना” (May everyone be happy)

