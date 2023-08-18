PHOTO
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries , said on Friday it has launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans. (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
