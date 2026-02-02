India's annual federal budget shows ‍a slowing ‍pace of fiscal consolidation ​for the economy but is "broadly ⁠neutral" for growth in the ⁠world's fifth largest economy, ‌Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

"The slowing pace ⁠of consolidation seen in India's budget for fiscal year 2027 is in line ⁠with our view ​that further progress on deficit reduction is becoming ‍more difficult without compromising more ​on GDP growth," Fitch said.

The government will target a debt-to-GDP ratio of 55.6% for 2026-27, resulting in a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday ⁠in a budget ‌that sought to strengthen the manufacturing sector amid a ‌volatile global ⁠environment.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in ⁠Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)