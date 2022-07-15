The Indian rupee hit a record low on Friday, continuing its downward spiral, as a weak outlook for global growth prompted investors to dump riskier assets, although easing crude prices limited the unit's fall.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.90/91 to the dollar by 0813 GMT versus Thursday's close of 79.8750. Earlier it touched 79.9525, touching an all-time low for the fifth consecutive session.

"We are just shy of 80 to the dollar which was a level people expected to be hit only by end of year. We could see a further fall in the rupee unless there is a reversal of foreign fund flows," a senior trader at a private bank said.

Asia's emerging market currencies fell further, even as the U.S. dollar took a breather from its relentless surge, and were set to post weekly losses as a worsening growth outlook after dismal China GDP data dampened risk sentiment.

Indian shares were trading up 0.25%, but foreign investors have been dumping domestic assets with year to date net sales having exceeded $30 billion.

Analysts, however, are predicting a change of course in foreign flows, with stock market valuations looking fairly attractive after recent falls, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome on July 27 will be a key.

Rising interest rate differentials with the United States could prompt more risk aversion and further hurt the rupee.

Traders had ramped up bets that the Fed would go for a super-sized tightening at their July 26-27 meeting, after data on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation racing at the fastest pace in four decades.

But bets were pared after Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said they favored another 75 bps hike this month.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, however, continue to rise and was trading up 3 basis points on day at 7.41%.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)



Reuters