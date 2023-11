India is concerned by the imposition of a carbon tax by the European Union (EU) and is taking up the issue with the grouping and the World Trade Organization (WTO), trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

"We are taking it up with the EU and at the WTO very, very seriously," Goyal said at an industry event.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)