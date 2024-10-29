NEW DELHI-- India and Spain agreed on Monday to cement bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, especially defense, after delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara city of Gujarat.

Addressing the delegation level talks, Modi said that partnership between India and Spain is rooted in centuries of shared values, such as democracy and the rule of law. He also pointed out the growing ties between the two countries, saying India has established a new consulate in Barcelona, and welcomed decision to open a new Spanish consulate in Bengaluru.



On his part, Sanchez hoped that his visit would strengthen bilateral relations. "I am also pleased that today we are endorsing an ambitious joint declaration framing the various areas of our collaboration. We celebrate the signing of several agreements in the fields of investment, railways, customs, cultural exchanges, and we look forward to strengthening the issues that reflect the richness and depth of our ties," Sanchez noted. Spain-India Year for Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence to be celebrated in 2026 would push cooperation between the two countries further ahead, he added.



"Our countries complement each other. India plays a prominent role not just in the Indo-Pacific, but also in the wider context. Spain maintains privileged relations with Latin America, historic ties in the Middle East, increased presence in Africa, and is a leading voice in the EU," Sanchez said appealing to leverage these connections.

He added that strengthening the multilateral order and preserving peace and democracy worldwide, in addition to climate challenges are of the common goals for India and Spain. "India's influence and leadership is essential to confront these issues, and so is Spain's commitment and determination," he said. Earlier today, Modi and Sanchez jointly inaugurated TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing of C-295 aircraft at ATA advanced systems limited (TASL) in Vadodara in cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain.

Indian Defense Ministry and Spanish aircraft manufacturing major bodies had entered into a defense deal worth USD 2.5 billion to deliver 56 aircraft. The TASL is expected to produce 40 aircraft the first being scheduled to be completed in 2026. Already six have been delivered to Indian air force and the remaining would be brought in fly away condition from Spain by August 2025.



Modi said at the event that the facility reinforces India's position as a trusted partner in global aerospace manufacturing and that India's defence manufacturing ecosystem is reaching new heights.

Stressing the importance of Airbus and Tata deal, Sanchez said: "Airbus is opening a new chapter by partnering with India's defense and space industry. This project not only strengthens our industrial ties, but also underscores our nations' commitment as reliable partners. It showcases the capabilities of the Spanish defense industry, which is renowned for its world-class expertise and respected international reputation".

