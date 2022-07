India reported 18,930 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,566,739.

According to ANI, as many as 14,650 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,921,977.

A total of 35 patients succumbed to the virus during this period, taking the total death toll to 525,305.