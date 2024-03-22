India is looking to Africa for minerals such as copper, cobalt and other critical minerals, while also engaging with Australia for lithium blocks, said V.L. Kantha Rao, secretary of mines, on the sidelines of an industry event on Friday.

"In Africa, we are exploring countries like Zambia, Namibia, Congo, and Ghana for critical minerals," he added.

India is preparing rules for the auction of offshore mineral blocks with 10 blocks ready, Rao said, adding the country aims to begin auctions this year.

India will also announce the results of the first tranche of critical mineral blocks in 10 days, he said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, Writing by Navamya Ganesh Acharya; Editing by Sonia Cheema)




